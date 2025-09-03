3rd September 2025

Upper Nile Governor suspends Maiwut County Commissioner

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 8 hours ago

Hon Ler Jock Thoan, former commissioner of Maiwut County - courtesy

MALAKAL, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) —The Governor of Upper Nile State, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, has suspended Maiwut County Commissioner Hon. Ler Jock Thoan, effective Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

The gubernatorial order, which was seen by Eye Radio, did not provide a reason for the suspension.

The action comes just days after the conclusion of the Upper Nile State Commissioners’ Forum.

The order read: “I, H.E. Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol Ranley, Governor of Upper Nile State, do hereby issue this Gubernatorial Order No.: 20/2025 for suspension of Hon. Ler Jock Thoan, Commissioner of Maiwut County, Upper Nile State.

 

