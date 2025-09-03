Upper Nile Governor suspends Maiwut County Commissioner

MALAKAL, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) —The Governor of Upper Nile State, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, has suspended Maiwut County Commissioner Hon. Ler Jock Thoan, effective Wednesday, September 3, 2025.
The gubernatorial order, which was seen by Eye Radio, did not provide a reason for the suspension.
The action comes just days after the conclusion of the Upper Nile State Commissioners’ Forum.
The order read: “I, H.E. Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol Ranley, Governor of Upper Nile State, do hereby issue this Gubernatorial Order No.: 20/2025 for suspension of Hon. Ler Jock Thoan, Commissioner of Maiwut County, Upper Nile State.”
Published 7 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published 9 hours ago
Published 9 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.