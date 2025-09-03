3rd September 2025

Revenue Authority boss warns staff on tax exemptions

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Hon. Simon Akuei Deng, Commissioner General of the SSRA, delivers remarks on tax exemptions at a reception for the new Deputy Commissioner General in Juba. (Credit: Darlington Moses/Eye Radio)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority has urged staff to exercise caution regarding tax exemptions, warning that they have a significant impact on revenue collection.

Simon Akuei Deng made the remarks at the reception for the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Deng stated that President Salva Kiir himself has warned against granting tax exemptions, saying this is part of the ongoing reforms the revenue authority is undertaking to generate more revenue.

“Our president, Salva Kiir Mayardit, mentioned that even if it is me bringing goods, please tax me. Who is this other person who is encouraging exemptions?” Deng said.

He explained that exemptions are often sold illegally to importers at low prices, leading to a loss for the entire country.

“The same importer does not reduce prices in the market because you have helped him. So the whole country loses. You don’t benefit from prices, nor do you benefit from revenues,” he added.

Deng called on staff to be cautious, especially when handling public money, and to ensure all importers are taxed.

3rd September 2025

