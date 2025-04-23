Upper Nile Governor suspends FDP-appointed Ulang Commissioner

Upper Nile State Governor, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, has suspended Ulang County Commissioner Hon. Riek Gach Gatluak, an appointee of the Federal Democratic Party, effective Tuesday, April 22, 2025.



The official order, seen by Eye Radio, did not give a reason for the suspension. However, Ulang and Nasir have recently witnessed military operations, with the White Army resisting the deployment of SSPDF troops in Nasir Town.

“I, H.E. Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol Ranley, Governor of Upper Nile State, do hereby issue this Gubernatorial Order No.: 05/2025 for suspension of Hon. Riek Gach Gatluak, Commissioner of Ulang County, Upper Nile State, with effect from the date twenty-second of the month of April, 2025 AD,” read the statement.

Last month, Hon. Riek Gach was controversially removed from his position by local chiefs in Ulang after reportedly requesting the community to contribute 8 million South Sudan Pounds for the welcoming ceremony for the new governor, Lt. Gen. Koang.

He was replaced by Manpiny Pal, a member of the SPLM-IO—a move strongly condemned by the Speaker of the Upper Nile State Assembly, Jacob Dollar, who described it as unconstitutional and a breach of the peace agreement.

SPLM-IO-appointed officials reportedly fled the area ahead of government forces reclaiming Ulang on April 17.

In a related move in early April, Governor Koang also suspended the SPLM-IO-nominated Commissioner of Nasir, James Gatluak Lew Thiep, who rejected the order, claiming it breached the peace deal.

The reason for the suspension was not specified; however, Nasir has been the epicenter of intense clashes between the SSPDF and the White Army, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of soldiers, including the garrison’s army commander.

President Salva Kiir has yet to appoint a replacement for the Commissioner of Nasir, a position allocated to the SPLM-IO in the 2018 peace agreement.

The replacement for the Commissioner of Ulang, a position allocated to the Federal Democratic Party, which is affiliated with the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, has not been announced.

