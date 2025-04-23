23rd April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Upper Nile Governor suspends FDP-appointed Ulang Commissioner

Upper Nile Governor suspends FDP-appointed Ulang Commissioner

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 8 hours ago

Hon. Riek Gach Gatluak, former Commissioner of Ulang County – Photo Courtesy

Upper Nile State Governor, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, has suspended Ulang County Commissioner Hon. Riek Gach Gatluak, an appointee of the Federal Democratic Party, effective Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The official order, seen by Eye Radio, did not give a reason for the suspension. However, Ulang and Nasir have recently witnessed military operations, with the White Army resisting the deployment of SSPDF troops in Nasir Town.

“I, H.E. Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol Ranley, Governor of Upper Nile State, do hereby issue this Gubernatorial Order No.: 05/2025  for suspension of Hon. Riek Gach Gatluak, Commissioner of Ulang County, Upper Nile State, with effect from the date twenty-second of the month of April, 2025 AD,” read the statement.

Last month, Hon. Riek Gach was controversially removed from his position by local chiefs in Ulang after reportedly requesting the community to contribute 8 million South Sudan Pounds for the welcoming ceremony for the new governor, Lt. Gen. Koang.

He was replaced by Manpiny Pal, a member of the SPLM-IO—a move strongly condemned by the Speaker of the Upper Nile State Assembly, Jacob Dollar, who described it as unconstitutional and a breach of the peace agreement.

SPLM-IO-appointed officials reportedly fled the area ahead of government forces reclaiming Ulang on April 17.

In a related move in early April, Governor Koang also suspended the SPLM-IO-nominated Commissioner of Nasir, James Gatluak Lew Thiep, who rejected the order, claiming it breached the peace deal.

The reason for the suspension was not specified; however, Nasir has been the epicenter of intense clashes between the SSPDF and the White Army, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of soldiers, including the garrison’s army commander.

President Salva Kiir has yet to appoint a replacement for the Commissioner of Nasir, a position allocated to the SPLM-IO in the 2018 peace agreement.

The replacement for the Commissioner of Ulang, a position allocated to the Federal Democratic Party, which is affiliated with the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, has not been announced.

Popular Stories
South Sudan to dispatch high-level delegation for dignified return of 137 nationals from U.S 1

South Sudan to dispatch high-level delegation for dignified return of 137 nationals from U.S

Published April 20, 2025

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says 2

Pope Francis has died, the Vatican says

Published April 21, 2025

SSPDF retakes Ulang after years of SPLA-IO control 3

SSPDF retakes Ulang after years of SPLA-IO control

Published April 17, 2025

SSPDF retakes Nasir town 4

SSPDF retakes Nasir town

Published April 20, 2025

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search 5

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Published 6 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MoH warns cholera still on the rise with 51,000 infections, 930 deaths

Published 4 hours ago

Panyijiar returns 20 stolen cattle to owners in Rumbek North

Published 5 hours ago

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Published 6 hours ago

Upper Nile Governor suspends FDP-appointed Ulang Commissioner

Published 8 hours ago

Upper Nile government launches bid to help citizens recover lost land documents

Published 8 hours ago

Sudan to relocate South Sudanese refugees from Khartoum

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.