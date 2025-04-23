23rd April 2025
News | Peace

Security forces confiscate 500 illegal weapons in Malakal gun search

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Assorted arms collected during a past disarmament exercise in South Sudan [File photo] I watched and listened

MALAKAL, (Eye Radio) – Security forces in Upper Nile State have confirmed the seizure of nearly 500 illegal firearms—including AK-47 rifles and PKM machine guns—within just 24 hours of launching a house-to-house disarmament operation in Malakal town.

The state capital’s house-to-house search began on Tuesday, April 22, and was initiated in response to recent clashes and rising security concerns.

Governor of Upper Nile State, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, said the operation aimed to restore law and order by removing weapons from unauthorised individuals.

“We carried out an activation operation in the city because of the influx of weapons. There are a lot of people carrying weapons in Malakal, so we decided with the security authorities to carry out a weapons search campaign,” Governor Koang told Eye Radio from Malakal. “The search campaign was successful—we collected all the weapons, even from employees in government offices.”

According to Governor Koang, the security operation was triggered by recent skirmishes in the city that heightened tension among residents. However, he assured the public that the situation has since stabilized.

“We aim to make sure no one holds weapons unless authorized. The campaign collected around 500 weapons—from Kalashnikovs to PKMs—all from private homes,” he added.

The disarmament drive is part of a broader effort by state authorities to disarm civilians, rebuild public confidence in law enforcement, and promote lasting peace in Malakal and surrounding areas.

23rd April 2025

