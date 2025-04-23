Upper Nile government launches bid to help citizens recover lost land documents

MALAKAL, (Eye Radio) – Upper Nile State Ministry of Housing and Land in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has officially launched a one-stop center in Malakal to help citizens recover their lost land tittle deeds.

The Minister of Housing, Lands, and Public Utilities in Upper Nile State, Michael Nyodho said the center targets residents who lost residential or commercial land papers during the conflicts of 2013 and 2016.

Nyodho said the center provides streamlined legal and administrative services to assist individuals in reclaiming property rights, in what he said is a crucial step in reconstruction, legal recognition, and resettlement.

The initiative aims to assist all affected citizens in Malakal city, particularly in neighborhoods such as Al-Malakia, Al-Thoura, Al-Matar, Lwakat, Jalaba, Thoura Jalaba, Seha, Television, Asosa, Tarawa, Bam, Dangar-sufu, and Al-Salaam.

“We currently have several organizations supporting returnees and IDPs in the city who lost their home ownership papers due to the war that broke out in the city in 2013 and 2016,” he explained.

“The organization (Humanitarian and Development Consortium), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, provided a service for those who cannot obtain the lost papers. They can come to the ministry and start the procedures.”

Since its opening, the center has registered 55 individuals who have lost their land documents.

Minister Nyodho said he hopes the initiative will restore public confidence and support orderly urban planning as displaced families return home.

“As of last week, we have registered 55 people. We are targeting any citizen who has a house in Malakal city and lost their papers, such as in the Hai Malakia, Hai Thourat, Hai Matar, Luakat, Jalaba, Thourat Jalaba, Seha, Television, Asosa, Tarawa, Bam, Dangarshufu, and Al-Salam neighborhoods.”

This center inaugurated on Tuesday, is located in the Ministry’s buildings and is the first experiment in Upper Nile capital Malakal.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Acting Mayor of Malakal, the State Legal Advisor, department heads, ministry’s staff, and a large gathering of citizens and beneficiaries.

