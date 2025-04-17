Upper Nile governor says SSPDF repels armed youth attack in Panyikang

MALAKAL, (Eye Radio) – Upper Nile Governor Gen. James Koang has confirmed fresh clashes in Panyikang County where he said South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) repelled armed attacks on Owechi village at the west bank of the White Nile.

Gen. Koang narrated that armed youth from Fangak County in Jonglei State, allegedly backed by elements of the SPLA-IO, launched an attack at 6:30am on Thursday in Owechi village which serves as an army base, a few miles from Malakal town.

In an interview with Eye Radio, the governor said SSPDF forces responded swiftly, engaging the attackers in a fierce battle that lasted about an hour. He said the army successfully repelled the assault, forcing the assailants to flee into nearby areas.

“The youth from Fangak County, backed by SPLA-IO forces, are now attacking the west bank of Malakal town. This morning, they attacked Owechi village but were repelled, and they might still have a presence in nearby areas,” he said.

“This is the situation we are currently facing. Generally, the situation is normal in Malakal; they are only attacking the west bank, where the SSPDF is present.”

Governor Koang stated it was still early to confirm any figures regarding the casualties. He assured the public that government forces are now in control of Owechi village, Malakal and neighboring counties.

However, he warned that the attackers employ hit-and-run tactics, making them difficult to track—even with drone surveillance.

The conflict in Upper Nile State, which was initially confirmed to the southeast areas of Nasir and Ulang – has recently taken a new dimension with reports of armed youth mobilization in Fangak County to attack Malakal and surroundings.

On Wednesday, members of the Chollo community representing four counties in Upper Nile State raised deep concern over ongoing armed violence in their areas which they say has displaced 5,000 people and created a dire situation.

The violence reportedly started on April 14, 2025 and the affected counties include Panyikang, Makal, Fashoda, and Manyo.