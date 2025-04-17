South Sudan has taken note of international concerns over escalating conflict: Amb. Adeng

NEW YORK, (Eye Radio) – South Sudan’s ambassador to the United Nations said the government has noted the concerns of regional and international peace guarantors regarding the worsening political and security situation in the country, and is working to de-escalate tensions and restore dialogue.

Cecilia Adeng was addressing the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday on the situation in South Sudan, where Special Representative of the Head of UNMISS Nicholas Haysom made a briefing on the Secretary-General’s latest 90-day report.

“The government of South Sudan has taken note of the concern raised by the UN Secretary General, the African Union Peace and Security Council, IGAD and other regional and international partners regarding the current security and political situation in our country,” Adeng said.

“Let me reaffirm our utmost unwavering commitment to the full and faithful implementation of the peace deal. We are mindful of our duty to safeguard the gains made since the signing of the agreement to ensure that South Sudan remains in the path to peace, unity and democratic transition.”

South Sudan has experienced a deteriorating security and political situation since February 2025 – following the outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal, and cantonment sites in Central Equatoria.

This prompted the United Nations and many regional and international peace guarantors to warn that the country was on the brink of another civil war.

Since March 2025, armed clashes and aerial bombardments have killed more than 180 people, injured over 250 others, and displaced an estimated 125,000 people in Upper Nile, according to the UN humanitarian agency (UN-OCHA).

Amb. Adeng further said the South Sudan government is working to de-escalate the current tensions and will not allow short-term grievances to undermine the long-term aspiration of the South Sudanese people.

“We recognize the fragility at the moment and are working diligently to de-escalate the tensions, restore dialogue and protect the integrity of the peace process. Our nation cannot afford a return to conflict and welcome the call of our partners for restraint and consensual decision making.”

“We will not allow short term grievances to undermine the long-term aspiration of our people. We recognize the devastating impact of the localized violence and the involvement of armed youth groups and the government is strengthening its national policing and deployment of mobile courts in affected areas to ensure justice and accountability,” Adeng continued.

She acknowledged that the arrest of Dr. Machar and several SPLM-IO figures has triggered “fears of reversal in the peace process” but said President Salva Kiir has assured that the country must not return to war.

In his briefing, UNMISS chief Haysom said South Sudan’s situation underscores the urgent need to secure a cessation of hostilities, preserve the integrity of the Revitalized Agreement, and ensure necessary steps are taken to end the continuous cycles of incomplete transitions.

“The message from peace partners is clear and consistent: the parties must resolve tensions through dialogue, build trust and confidence, refocus on the peace agreement and consensus-based decision-making, and assure the people of their steadfast commitment not to return to war,” he stated.

He added that the region cannot afford another crisis that could further destabilize an already fragile landscape. “To avoid this outcome, I must underscore the critical role of neighboring states, as guarantors of the Agreement, in restoring peace and stability in South Sudan.”

Mr. Haysom disclosed that the peacekeeping mission is increasing its protection of civilians measures, including patrols and reinforcing its posture at IDP sites in Juba, which are locations of particular risk.

