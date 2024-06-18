18th June 2024
Upper Nile governor says his govt won’t accept further chaos

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 hours ago

Governor James Odhok joins the Muslim fraternity on the occasion of Eid al Adha

The governor of Upper Nile has warned his leadership will not tolerate those behind lawlessness in the state capital, Malakal.

James Odhok Oyai said without peace, Upper Nile will not move ahead and achieve development.

At least eleven people were reportedly killed about three weeks ago following renewed inter-communal violence in Malakal town and the surrounding areas.

Following the incident Mr. Odhok directed the organized forces to apprehend the trouble makers to face the wrath of the law.

” This town without peace, we cannot move ahead especially your business people in the market,” said the governor during the occasion of Eid al Adha on Sunday.

He accused unnamed individuals of their intentions to cause chaos and loot people in the town.

“There are people here … because if there’s any lawlessness or insecurity, they want to come and loot this market and that’s why we as a government, are serious about the security of this market,” he said.

Odhok said his government is serious about the security of Malakal market, and will not accept any chaos in this town.

“We will not accept any chaos in this town.

“All Muslims and Christians in the mosque and churches, pray to God to slap this big devil that always allowing Upper Nile to be in this terrible situation,” he added.

The state is recovering from a horrific sub-national violence in late 2022 in which a UN Report found that nearly 600 civilians were killed amid gross human rights abuses and serious violations of international humanitarian law by armed groups.

Over the weekend, the Upper Nile governor formed an 8-member committee to investigate the violence that rocked several parts of the state and ordered the arrest of army commanders in Akoka and Fashoda believed to be responsible for “unlawful and unjustified killings.”

 

18th June 2024

