12th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   Upper Nile Governor fires four ministerial advisors

Upper Nile Governor fires four ministerial advisors

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

James Odhok, Governor of Upper Nile state - Courtesy

Upper Nile Governor has relieved technical advisors to key State Ministries, according to the press unit.

In Gubernatorial decrees issued on Thursday James Odhok Oyay removed Peter Rial Okuay, the technical advisor of the ministry Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, Gach Wuol Guandong, the technical advisor to the state ministry of Health, Ajak Wer Lual, advisor to the Ministry of education and Ronyo Yor Deng advisor for the state Ministry of Roads and Bridges.

In separate decrees, Governor Odhok appointed Butrus Hoth Nyuon as advisor for the state ministry of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, Bang Kawich Deng to the State Ministry of Health, Deng Technical Advisor to the State Ministry of Education and James Luanyo Kur as advisor for the State Ministry of Roads and Bridges.

The changes came two days after the governor sacked Malakal city mayor for finance and administration, Monygeng Lai Ajang and replaced him with Manyol Ahoch Aguer.

No reason has been stated for the changes, butthis comes days after the governor ordered the organized forces to apprehend those responsible for the recent violence in Malakal town in which at least eight people were killed in inter-communal violence.

Governor Odhok threatened to hold accountable those complacent including officers for failing to arrest the perpetrators.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan has highest mammalian migration in the world: census 1

South Sudan has highest mammalian migration in the world: census

Published Friday, June 7, 2024

South Sudanese universities miss out on top world 1,500 ranking 2

South Sudanese universities miss out on top world 1,500 ranking

Published Thursday, June 6, 2024

Dr. Lomuro admits to diverting peace funds to special projects 3

Dr. Lomuro admits to diverting peace funds to special projects

Published Friday, June 7, 2024

NilePet to build 16-million-litre oil depot in Nesitu 4

NilePet to build 16-million-litre oil depot in Nesitu

Published Thursday, June 6, 2024

Gatluak pledges hard cash to Bright Stars ahead of Sudan derby 5

Gatluak pledges hard cash to Bright Stars ahead of Sudan derby

Published Monday, June 10, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Thorny shrubs hamper livelihoods in Kapoeta

Published 3 hours ago

Upper Nile Governor fires four ministerial advisors

Published 3 hours ago

Hon Agany questions Speaker Nunu on parliament restaurant

Published 4 hours ago

Lawmakers push for audit reports before new budget

Published 6 hours ago

Govt, partners commit to fighting HIV, Tuberculosis & Malaria

Published 7 hours ago

Lakes, Warrap authorities embark on looming floods sensitization

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!