Upper Nile Governor fires four ministerial advisors

Upper Nile Governor has relieved technical advisors to key State Ministries, according to the press unit.

In Gubernatorial decrees issued on Thursday James Odhok Oyay removed Peter Rial Okuay, the technical advisor of the ministry Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, Gach Wuol Guandong, the technical advisor to the state ministry of Health, Ajak Wer Lual, advisor to the Ministry of education and Ronyo Yor Deng advisor for the state Ministry of Roads and Bridges.

In separate decrees, Governor Odhok appointed Butrus Hoth Nyuon as advisor for the state ministry of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, Bang Kawich Deng to the State Ministry of Health, Deng Technical Advisor to the State Ministry of Education and James Luanyo Kur as advisor for the State Ministry of Roads and Bridges.

The changes came two days after the governor sacked Malakal city mayor for finance and administration, Monygeng Lai Ajang and replaced him with Manyol Ahoch Aguer.

No reason has been stated for the changes, butthis comes days after the governor ordered the organized forces to apprehend those responsible for the recent violence in Malakal town in which at least eight people were killed in inter-communal violence.

Governor Odhok threatened to hold accountable those complacent including officers for failing to arrest the perpetrators.