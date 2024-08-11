UPDF flogs, briefly detains six S . Sudanese inside Kajo-keji

The Ugandan Army on Sunday encroached into South Sudan’s Kajo-Keji County in Central Equatoria State where they reportedly flogged and briefly detained six natives of the area.

A 2 minute, 7 secs video clip, showed UPDF soldiers interrogating the South Sudanese young men in Swahili language while an SSPDF soldier spoke to a base commander about what was happening.

“I’m here with them (detainees). They detained the civilians and said they (detainees) will not be freed.

“They (UPDF) claimed this place is theirs up to the sign post. The detained the civilians where the farm is. This is not their place, this our place. The landlord is even here.

“The crossed the stream saying the GPS indicates this place is part of Uganda. They called me and asked me why these civilians came up this palace. They said a lot of things, ” narrated the South Sudanese soldier in a phone conversation with SSPDF commander Brig.Gen Malong.

When contacted, ex-Kajo-Keji County Commissioner Panuel Dumo confirmed the incident.

According to him, the incursion by the Ugandan army started since on Saturday.

Mr Dumo who is appointed to Central Equatoria State’s legislature last week said, the UPDF soldiers came after some Ugandan citizens claimed their land was being farmed on.

Upon finding the six South Sudanese lads, the armed UPDF soldiers arrested them.

“We have our civilians farming there. But some Ugandans who claimed that this was their land, brought the soldiers. They (UPDF) arrested these children, tied them up and beat them. And yet this place is ours.

“When the rest of our youth went to the site, the UPDF saw the issue was tough and they freed the boys.

“Tomorrow (Monday) ,the police will take their statement on what happened , how they were treated and released. We will then we take this to our radio here to explain.”

Despite the incident, Mr Dumo described the relationship between the country authorities and their Moyo Counterparts as cordial.

He attributed the incident to some individuals in the neighboring District who want to fuel the border conflict.

According to Mr. Dumo, the area commanded Brig.General Malong planned to send troops to the site, but he called off the move to allow for amicable solutions.

