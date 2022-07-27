UPDATE: death toll from Mayom ambush rises to 19

A lawmaker representing Mayom County in Unity State says close to 20 people have been killed in an ambush on a convoy headed for the area.

Hon. Stephen Bol said three others were wounded during the attack that occurred in the morning hours of Tuesday.

Hon. Bol said a convoy that left Juba for Mayom descended into a deadly ambush along the Warrap-Unity State border.

“Those Land cruisers fall into the ambush and then the three Land cruisers burned to ashes and about 19 people were killed and plus three other were seriously injured,”he said.

The attack occurred in Ajak-Kuac at the border of Warrap and Unity States.

The attackers have not been identified, despite local sources suspecting the SSPA rebels of Stephen Buay Rolnyang.

State authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

When contacted by Eye Radio the army spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai said he is aware of the attack but waiting for a response from SSPDF leadership.

