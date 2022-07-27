27th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   UPDATE: death toll from Mayom ambush rises to 19

UPDATE: death toll from Mayom ambush rises to 19

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 19 mins ago

Soldiers patrolling on pickup truck - Courtesy

A lawmaker representing Mayom County in Unity State says close to 20 people have been killed in an ambush on a convoy headed for the area.

Hon. Stephen Bol said three others were wounded during the attack that occurred in the morning hours of Tuesday.

Hon. Bol said a convoy that left Juba for Mayom descended into a deadly ambush along the Warrap-Unity State border.

“Those Land cruisers fall into the ambush and then the three Land cruisers burned to ashes and about 19 people were killed and plus three other were seriously injured,”he said.

The attack occurred in Ajak-Kuac at the border of Warrap and Unity States.

The attackers have not been identified, despite local sources suspecting the SSPA rebels of Stephen Buay Rolnyang.

State authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

When contacted by Eye Radio the army spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai said he is aware of the attack but waiting for a response from SSPDF leadership.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living 1

Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members 2

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging 3

REVEALED: Details of South Sudan-Egypt MoU on Bahr El Jebel dredging

Published Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation 4

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate 5

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UPDATE: death toll from Mayom ambush rises to 19

Published 19 mins ago

Wives of detained Rumbek teachers cry out for their release

Published 1 hour ago

13,000 returnees in dire need of food aid in Akobo County.

Published 2 hours ago

Four thugs on trial for killing teenager with panga in Jebel Dinka

Published 4 hours ago

6 Rumbek teachers transferred to state main prison after a month in detention,

Published 7 hours ago

Dozens feared dead as rebel forces waylaid army convoy in Mayom

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.