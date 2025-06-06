6th June 2025




Parliament will not resume on June 9 as scheduled -MP Mori

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 minutes ago

Spokesperson of Parliament, Hon. Oliver Mori Benjamin - Credit: Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio April 22 , 2024

The National Parliament will not resume its sittings on Monday, June 9, 2025, as previously scheduled due to unspecified technical reasons.

“Parliament was scheduled to resume its sittings next Monday, the 9th of June 2025. But due to some technical reasons, we want to announce that the opening on Monday, the 9th of June will not take place as scheduled,” confirmed Parliament spokesperson, Mr. Oliver Mori, during a broadcast on national television (SSBC) on Thursday.

Mr. Mori explained that the reopening date has been adjourned to a later time, which will be communicated in due course.

He added that the delay provides an opportunity for Members of Parliament to travel to Juba in preparation for the upcoming session.

“So, let the public and Members of Parliament know this. It is also an opportunity for them to travel to Juba so that they get ready for the opening. The new date will be announced later.”

