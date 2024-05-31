31st May 2024
UNMISS raises alarm as fresh killings grip Upper Nile

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

SRSG Nicholas Haysom speaks at press conference - Photo Credit: UNMISS

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) raised “deep concerns” about brewing tension following the outbreak of violence in Malakal of Upper Nile state, which led to several deaths on Thursday.

UNMISS said in a statement tensions also remain high in the UN Protection of Civilians Site adjacent to the Mission’s base in the state.

“Such violence causes lasting harm to communities and also prevents UNMISS from continuing our vital protection and peacebuilding work,” said UNMISS chief Nicholas Haysom.

UNMISS said it urges state and local authorities as well as government security forces to maintain stability and order in the area, including around the UN Protection of Civilians Site and Malakal town.

Furthermore, it calls on conflicting parties to show restraint and use dialogue to resolve outstanding issues peacefully.

The Mission said it is continuing to work with the state government, community leaders, and security actors to ensure calm prevails.

On Friday morning, a civil society activist disclosed that six people were killed in two separate incidents, and called on the state government to swiftly intervene.

The state is recovering from a horrific subnational violence in late 2022 in which a UN Report found that nearly 600 civilians were killed amid gross human rights abuses and serious violations of international humanitarian law by armed groups.

