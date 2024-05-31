Warrap governor orders probe into journalist’s murder

Warrap State Governor Kuol Muor Muor formed a five-member fact-finding committee on Thursday to investigate the July 2020 killing of a journalist in Tonj South County.

Marko Agei Makor was killed in a road ambush by gunmen while travelling to Tonj town, an official of the now defunct Tonj State told Eye Radio at the time.

Governor Kuol Muor has issued gubernatorial order number 115/2024 for the formation of the team of inquiry to ascertain the perpetrators and motive of the journalist’s murder.

“I, Col. Kuol Muor Muor, Governor of Warrap State, do hereby order for the formation of a fact-finding committee on the death of journalist Mr. Marko Agei, who was killed in Tonj South County,” the order reads.

The committee is tasked to identify the culprits, recommend possible action and report the findings to the governor within 30 days.

Agei, a 27-year-old veteran journalist employed by Peace Radio, was riding a motorcycle when he was shot dead near his home village.

The motive for the killing was never established and no suspect has been arrested.

At least 12 journalists have been killed in South Sudan since 2012 and the murders remain unresolved, according to media data, which indicated that the incidents happened during the civil war.

The deceased media personnel include 11 South Sudanese nationals and one foreigner, and most of them were killed by gunmen who were never identified.

Media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders, commonly known as RSF, says freedom of the press is extremely precarious in South Sudan, where journalists work under constant threat and intimidation, and where censorship is ever-present.

It adds that media outlets in South Sudan are routinely blocked from covering issues related to conflict and journalists often face harassment, arbitrary detention and intimidation.

