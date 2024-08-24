Unity State: Mobile court adjudicates 26 murder, 4 rape cases

The mobile court has recently convicted 30 accused persons including 26 murderers and four rapists to various jail terms in Unity State.

Ongueli Kuot Okumu who presided over the cases says his team travelled to Unity State on 22 July and returned yesterday to Juba yesterday.

The 12-member team included two judges, three prosecutor generals, a police investigator and supporting staff.

” We went to conducta mobile court in Unity state with 12 people including two judges, 4 lawyers, 3 public prosecutors, an investigator, and 3 court assistant employees,” he said.



According to Judge Kuot, the 26 unpremeditated murders cases and the rape cases were sentenced to between months and ten years imprisonment.

” I presided over 30 cases including 4 rape cases and 26 murder cases. I have sentenced the accused people who killed case to imprisonment terms starting from 10 years to 7 years and 5 months.”

Kuot said 90 percent of the murder cases was intentional which is punishable by death but the court gave the jail terms as families of the victims and the perpetrators agreed on blood compensation.

When asked by Eye Radio about the case of a man who killed his daughter early this month, the judge said the case has been adjourned to November.

“As for the case of the father who killed his daughter, it came to us late, so it was postponed until November for the next mobile court,” he added.



In May this year, the judiciary set up a mobile court in Mayom County of Unity State to try a backlog of cases including revenge killing, rape, robbery and cattle.

The mobile court which is the first of its kind in the county adjudicates forty-two criminal cases.

The court consists of two judges, two criminal defense lawyers, an indictment lawyer, a prosecutor and three investigators.

