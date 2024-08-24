24th August 2024
December elections may be partial due to time constraints – Abednego

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Professor Abednego Akok, Chairman of the National Elections Commission, during an interview with Eye Radio at his office in Juba on August 23, 2024. — Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission indicated that, given the limited time frame, holding partial elections—focusing on the presidency and state governorships—may be a practical solution.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Professor Abednego Akok, Chairman of the National Elections Commission, expressed a preference for partial elections given the tight timeframe.

He explained that focusing on electing only key positions, such as the presidency and state governorships, would be more feasible and manageable within the remaining schedule.

“To me, I would prefer conducting partial elections due to the limited timeframe we have,” Abednego said.

“Given the current constraints, organizing a full-scale election may not be feasible within the remaining time. By focusing on partial elections, we can streamline the process and manage it more effectively.”

“Partial elections would involve electing only key positions, specifically the presidency and the state governorships,” he explained.

“This approach allows us to address the most critical roles in the government while ensuring that the election process remains manageable and efficient. Concentrating on these positions will make the electoral process more practical and achievable within the tight deadlines.”

In February 2024, the Chairperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Augustino Ting Mayai suggested that the government can conduct elections for the Executive and the members of the Council of States while the Members of Parliament wait for the census.

He suggested for extension of the transitional period for three months to enable him to have the census results in order to inform the electoral process but the time frame has relatively changed and this needs over a year to implement.

Dr Ting had suggested the usage of the 2008 census figures to inform the process if elections are to be conducted in December.

He also provided an option for biometric registration if the government maintains the December 2024 election period.

