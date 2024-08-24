Governor Jadalla visits Lado Payam after three killed

Central Equatoria State governor Augustino Jadalla on Friday paid a visit to Lado Payam where three natives were killed by gunmen this week.

The first incident was on Tuesday when a 20-year-old man identified only as Tombek, was attacked and shot dead while looking for woods to build a shelter after being displaced by flood water in recent weeks.

Two others were killed two days later after the local youths, enraged by the death of their brother, retaliated by destroying the homes of suspected land grabbers.

On Friday, governor Jadalla visited the area where he met with families of the deceased and the natives to assess the aftermath of the lethal shootings.

According to the press office, Governor Jadalla assured the residents of Jebel Lado of the State’s government’s commitmentt in addressing the insecurity related to the land grabbing.

