24th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   Governor Jadalla visits Lado Payam after three killed

Governor Jadalla visits Lado Payam after three killed

Author: Reporter | Published: 2 hours ago

CES governor pays condolences to victims of gun violence|Courtesy

Central Equatoria State governor Augustino Jadalla on Friday paid a visit to Lado Payam where three natives were killed by gunmen this week.

The first incident was on Tuesday when a 20-year-old man identified only as Tombek, was attacked and shot dead while looking for woods to build a shelter after being displaced by flood water in recent weeks.

Two others were killed two days later after the local youths, enraged by the death of their brother, retaliated by destroying the homes of suspected land grabbers.

On Friday, governor Jadalla visited the area where he met with families of the deceased and the natives to assess the aftermath of the lethal shootings.

According to the press office, Governor Jadalla assured the residents of Jebel Lado of the State’s government’s commitmentt in addressing the insecurity related to the land grabbing.

Popular Stories
UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official 1

UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official

Published August 20, 2024

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official 2

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official

Published August 20, 2024

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim 3

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim

Published August 20, 2024

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry 4

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry

Published August 21, 2024

Jadalla alleges fund mismanagement, Adil calls it a witch hunt 5

Jadalla alleges fund mismanagement, Adil calls it a witch hunt

Published August 18, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity State: Mobile court adjudicates 26 murder, 4 rape cases

Published 22 mins ago

Governor Jadalla visits Lado Payam after three killed

Published 2 hours ago

Govt receives views on slated controversial December polls

Published 12 hours ago

Govt hasn’t yet released $76million flood budget -Minister Albino

Published 17 hours ago

Govt-hired companies should account for undelivered projects -official

Published 18 hours ago

Appointees Lokudu, Ambassdor Chol sworn-in

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.