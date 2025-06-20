20th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Unity State Minister: Urgent assessment needed for oil pollution

Unity State Minister: Urgent assessment needed for oil pollution

Authors: Lieth Nyak | Alhadi Hawari | Published: 54 minutes ago

Oil pollution in Unity state - Courtesy

BENTIU, Unity State (Eye Radio) – Unity State’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry has voiced grave concerns over pervasive oil pollution, warning it has damaged farmland and stressing the urgent need for a proper scientific assessment.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday in Bentiu town, Gai Gatduel stated unequivocally that there is a “clear and undeniable problem,” despite the critical lack of a proper scientific assessment due to a shortage of environmental experts.

Minister Gatduel drew unsettling parallels to health issues observed elsewhere, implicitly linking them to the long-term effects of pollution.

He explicitly detailed how oil contamination is affecting various facets of life in Unity State, impacting animals, humans, grasses, and the vital agricultural sector itself.

“We do not make a proper assessment because sometimes we lack experts who can tell us exactly what the problem is in the area,” Minister Gatduel explained.

“We realise that there is a problem. Even at the Unity State Teaching Hospital, if you can go there, you can find some women who have given birth to creatures that you cannot comprehend. That is pollution caused in the area. The same thing to animals, and the same thing to humans and vegetables, including agriculture. That is a problem. These are the signs that we can see. And they are caused by the pollution.”

He acknowledged that some oil companies, such as GPOC (Greater Pioneer Operating Company), are implementing precautions and offering limited services like health support and water to communities residing near their operations. However, the Minister stressed that “these measures are not enough.”

Minister Gatduel made a strong appeal, directly urging oil companies operating in the region to employ dedicated environmentalists.

These experts, he emphasized, are crucial for properly assessing the true extent and nature of the pollution.

He further expressed deep concern over the employment practices of subcontractors, who often hire local youth without providing adequate protective gear, thereby exposing them to significant health risks in oil-affected areas.

The Minister’s statement underscores an urgent call for greater transparency, responsibility, and expert intervention from oil operators to address the severe environmental and health consequences impacting Unity State.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:55:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan 1

Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan

Published June 17, 2025

“Salaries go into accounts without cash”, Finance Minister reveals 2

“Salaries go into accounts without cash”, Finance Minister reveals

Published June 13, 2025

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor 3

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

Published June 16, 2025

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban 4

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban

Published June 16, 2025

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities 5

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

Published 23 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament to launch official website in a month – MP

Published 21 minutes ago

Unity State Minister: Urgent assessment needed for oil pollution

Published 54 minutes ago

Advocate Wani: South Sudan’s penal code fails to address ethnic hate speech

Published 1 hour ago

Watchdog calls for global help to avert famine in South Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Unity State: ‘Prioritize farming to end aid dependency’

Published 18 hours ago

Tackle conflicts, foster unity; Former VP tells governor Mujung

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.