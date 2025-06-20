Unity State Minister: Urgent assessment needed for oil pollution

BENTIU, Unity State (Eye Radio) – Unity State’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry has voiced grave concerns over pervasive oil pollution, warning it has damaged farmland and stressing the urgent need for a proper scientific assessment.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday in Bentiu town, Gai Gatduel stated unequivocally that there is a “clear and undeniable problem,” despite the critical lack of a proper scientific assessment due to a shortage of environmental experts.

Minister Gatduel drew unsettling parallels to health issues observed elsewhere, implicitly linking them to the long-term effects of pollution.

He explicitly detailed how oil contamination is affecting various facets of life in Unity State, impacting animals, humans, grasses, and the vital agricultural sector itself.

“We do not make a proper assessment because sometimes we lack experts who can tell us exactly what the problem is in the area,” Minister Gatduel explained.

“We realise that there is a problem. Even at the Unity State Teaching Hospital, if you can go there, you can find some women who have given birth to creatures that you cannot comprehend. That is pollution caused in the area. The same thing to animals, and the same thing to humans and vegetables, including agriculture. That is a problem. These are the signs that we can see. And they are caused by the pollution.”

He acknowledged that some oil companies, such as GPOC (Greater Pioneer Operating Company), are implementing precautions and offering limited services like health support and water to communities residing near their operations. However, the Minister stressed that “these measures are not enough.”

Minister Gatduel made a strong appeal, directly urging oil companies operating in the region to employ dedicated environmentalists.

These experts, he emphasized, are crucial for properly assessing the true extent and nature of the pollution.

He further expressed deep concern over the employment practices of subcontractors, who often hire local youth without providing adequate protective gear, thereby exposing them to significant health risks in oil-affected areas.

The Minister’s statement underscores an urgent call for greater transparency, responsibility, and expert intervention from oil operators to address the severe environmental and health consequences impacting Unity State.

