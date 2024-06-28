Daughter of late columnist Isaiah Diing Chan graduates

Aluel Diing Chan, the daughter of slain opinion writer Isaiah Diing Abraham Chan, has graduated with Bachelors of Arts in International Studies at Strathmore University in Kenya.

Former deputy defense minister, Dr. Majak De Agoot, attended the graduation ceremony and congratulated Aluel on her academic achievement.

“Attended the 20th Strathmore University Graduation Convocation this morning. Aluel Diing Chan — the daughter of pen martyr, the late Isaiah Abraham was awarded a Bachelors of Arts in International Studies. Congratulations,” Majak said in a post on X, (formerly Twitter).

The graduate’s father, Isaiah Diing Chan was shot dead by unidentified men in Gudele suburb of Juba in 2012, according to a family member who spoke to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The sources said the gunmen came to Chan’s home a little after midnight, asked him to come outside, and then shot him dead and took his cellphone.

Chan was a contributor to various news websites, including Sudan Tribune, Gurtong, and SudaneseOnline, typically writing opinion articles critical of the government’s post-independence policies.

South Sudan’s then Inspector General of South Sudan Police Acuil Tito told reporters they were investigating the case, but there was no report of arrest.

In June, 2013, months after his demise, leading human rights groups called on the government to reveal what it knows about the murder of the newspaper columnist.

