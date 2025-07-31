Undersecretary Pia calls for honest land reform to prevent conflict

South Sudan’s Undersecretary of Peace-building, Pia Philip, has cautioned that the politicization of land policy could drive future conflict, urging authorities and communities to treat land management as a central pillar of peace-building.

Speaking during a public lecture on land administration at the University of Juba on Tuesday, Philip emphasized the need for inclusive, transparent, and culturally grounded systems of land governance, stating that land lies at the heart of both conflict and peace in South Sudan.

The event, organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), brought together academics, policymakers, students, and international partners for an open dialogue on land-related challenges in the country.

“Land is a cause of conflict—a key factor and root cause—but it can also be a powerful peacebuilding tool if managed transparently, honestly, and inclusively,” said Philip.

He stressed that land rights must be respected for all citizens, including vulnerable groups such as returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and widows. He also questioned traditional practices that deny widows access to land, urging reflection on whether such customs are still justifiable in today’s society.

“If we manage land openly and honestly, it will be a peace-building tool for generations,” he said. “But when land is acquired through corruption, force, or political influence, it undermines social cohesion and sows the seeds of future conflict.”

Philip called for the development of stronger legal frameworks rooted in both statutory and customary law, and for widespread community involvement in shaping and implementing land policy.

“Without local ownership and cultural integration, even the best-written land laws risk becoming sources of division,” he added.

Early this week, the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development said it was finalizing key legal frameworks and policies to guide land management in South Sudan.

According to Undersecretary Eng. Louis Kwot, the National Land Policy 2023 was approved by the Council of Ministers last year and is now waiting for the third and fourth readings in parliament.

He said the ministry has taken over the Land Registry from the judiciary and plans to introduce a digitalized system to prevent fraud and manipulation in land transactions.

Louis also explained that the upcoming land policy will clearly define the responsibilities of national and state governments, local authorities, and communities in land management.

He pointed out that Juba’s rapid expansion, land grabbing, and informal settlements remain major challenges—driven by insecurity, climate change, and population movement.

In November 2024, the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Michael Chiengjiek, officially presented the Draft National Land Policy 2023 to the National Legislative Assembly.

The document, which was earlier endorsed by the Council of Ministers, aims to create a sustainable and inclusive framework for land allocation and the protection of land rights for all South Sudanese.

