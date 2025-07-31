31st July 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Undersecretary Pia calls for honest land reform to prevent conflict

Undersecretary Pia calls for honest land reform to prevent conflict

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 13 hours ago

Pia Philip Michael, the Undersecretary ofthe Ministry of Peacebuilding speaking on Eye Radio's Sundown Program on Monday, July 8th, 2025 - Photo Credit: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

South Sudan’s Undersecretary of Peace-building, Pia Philip, has cautioned that the politicization of land policy could drive future conflict, urging authorities and communities to treat land management as a central pillar of peace-building.

Speaking during a public lecture on land administration at the University of Juba on Tuesday, Philip emphasized the need for inclusive, transparent, and culturally grounded systems of land governance, stating that land lies at the heart of both conflict and peace in South Sudan.

The event, organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), brought together academics, policymakers, students, and international partners for an open dialogue on land-related challenges in the country.

“Land is a cause of conflict—a key factor and root cause—but it can also be a powerful peacebuilding tool if managed transparently, honestly, and inclusively,” said Philip.

He stressed that land rights must be respected for all citizens, including vulnerable groups such as returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and widows. He also questioned traditional practices that deny widows access to land, urging reflection on whether such customs are still justifiable in today’s society.

“If we manage land openly and honestly, it will be a peace-building tool for generations,” he said. “But when land is acquired through corruption, force, or political influence, it undermines social cohesion and sows the seeds of future conflict.”

Philip called for the development of stronger legal frameworks rooted in both statutory and customary law, and for widespread community involvement in shaping and implementing land policy.

“Without local ownership and cultural integration, even the best-written land laws risk becoming sources of division,” he added.

Early this week, the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development said it was finalizing key legal frameworks and policies to guide land management in South Sudan.

According to Undersecretary Eng. Louis Kwot, the National Land Policy 2023 was approved by the Council of Ministers last year and is now waiting for the third and fourth readings in parliament.

He said the ministry has taken over the Land Registry from the judiciary and plans to introduce a digitalized system to prevent fraud and manipulation in land transactions.

Louis also explained that the upcoming land policy will clearly define the responsibilities of national and state governments, local authorities, and communities in land management.

He pointed out that Juba’s rapid expansion, land grabbing, and informal settlements remain major challenges—driven by insecurity, climate change, and population movement.

In November 2024, the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Michael Chiengjiek, officially presented the Draft National Land Policy 2023 to the National Legislative Assembly.

The document, which was earlier endorsed by the Council of Ministers, aims to create a sustainable and inclusive framework for land allocation and the protection of land rights for all South Sudanese.

Popular Stories
SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul 1

SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul

Published July 29, 2025

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal 2

BB Energy sues South Sudan over unfulfilled oil delivery deal

Published July 25, 2025

Kuol Manyang declares Kenyan-lead peace talks dead 3

Kuol Manyang declares Kenyan-lead peace talks dead

Published July 30, 2025

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner 4

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published 9 hours ago

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area 5

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area

Published July 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Driver killed, motorcyclists abducted in Maridi-Yei road ambush

Published 6 hours ago

Foreign engineer killed in Morobo ambush, three others missing

Published 8 hours ago

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published 9 hours ago

‘Invisible hands’ blocking plot allocations in CES, lawmaker alleges

Published 10 hours ago

SSFF electoral body set to unveil eligible candidates

Published 12 hours ago

Undersecretary Pia calls for honest land reform to prevent conflict

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.