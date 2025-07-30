30th July 2025

IGP cautions public against unauthorized Martyrs’ Day eve rallies

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Profile| IGP Abraham Manyuat| January 2, 2025. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

The Inspector General of Police has warned the public that unauthorised public gatherings, rallies, or demonstrations will not be permitted during the Martyrs’ Day.

Speaking on SSBC, the state TV, SSBC, on Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Abraham Manyuat says unauthorised public gatherings will not be permitted by the police during the national commemoration.

“We also remind the public that unauthorised public gatherings, rallies, or demonstrations will not be permitted. All the groups attending common events must seek clearance through the appropriate legal authorities,” he said.

The IGP stated that the South Sudan National Police Service has implemented a comprehensive security plan, including heightened patrols and visible police presence across the capital, Juba.

He urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement, remain peaceful, and avoid carrying weapons or illegal items to public venues.

