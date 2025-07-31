SSFF electoral body set to unveil eligible candidates

31st July 2025

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 12 hours ago

SSFF electoral officials declared 15 August date for the upcoming presidential elections - Elshiekh Chol Ajeing/Eye Radio

The Electoral Committee of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF) will today unveil the preliminary list of candidates for the upcoming elections of the leadership due August 15.

These include the President of the Federation, the First Vice President, the Second Vice President, and the Members of the Executive Committee

The committee will also publish the official list of delegates eligible to vote in the upcoming elections, which will decide the Federation’s leadership for the 2025–2029 term.

The announcements will be made during a press conference scheduled for noon at the SSFF Headquarters in Juba.

Early this month, the South Sudan Football Federation Electoral Committee officially announced August 15, 2025, as the date for the federation’s presidential elections.

Last week, the Electoral Committee screened the eligibility of the aspiring candidates.

 

