UN rights experts embark on four-day visit to South Sudan

Independent experts of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (CHRSS) will arrive in Juba on Monday for a four-day mission to meet various stakeholders on the country’s human right situation.

CHRSS Chairperson Yasmin Sooka is leading the commission’s 13th visit to the country along with Commissioners Barney Afako and Carlos Castresana Fernández, from 17 to 20 February 2025, according to a statement.

The experts will meet members of the Government of South Sudan, survivors of human rights violations, members of civil society, jurists, humanitarians, and representatives of diplomatic missions and United Nations entities.

They plan to discuss the human rights situation in South Sudan, including the Commission’s latest findings and recommendations from its independent investigations.

The Commissioners will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM on Thursday 20 February hosted in the UNMISS conference room in Tongpiny, Juba.

Later the following week, the Commission is scheduled to present its latest findings on the human rights situation in South Sudan to the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva.

The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan is an independent body of experts established in March 2016 and mandated by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The Commission is mandated to investigate the situation of human rights in South Sudan, and to make recommendations to prevent a deterioration of the situation, with a view to its improvement.

The Commission is also mandated to determine and report the facts and circumstances of human rights violations and abuses, including by clarifying responsibility for crimes under national and or international law.

