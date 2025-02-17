17th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   UN rights experts embark on four-day visit to South Sudan

UN rights experts embark on four-day visit to South Sudan

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

Yasmin Sooka [Right], the chairperson of the UN Human Rights Commission, and Barney Afako [Left], UN Human Rights Commissioner during a press briefing in Juba - credit |Atem Jenifer/Eye Radio | February 11, 2022

Independent experts of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (CHRSS) will arrive in Juba on Monday for a four-day mission to meet various stakeholders on the country’s human right situation.

CHRSS Chairperson Yasmin Sooka is leading the commission’s 13th visit to the country along with Commissioners Barney Afako and Carlos Castresana Fernández, from 17 to 20 February 2025, according to a statement.

The experts will meet members of the Government of South Sudan, survivors of human rights violations, members of civil society, jurists, humanitarians, and representatives of diplomatic missions and United Nations entities.

They plan to discuss the human rights situation in South Sudan, including the Commission’s latest findings and recommendations from its independent investigations.

The Commissioners will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM on Thursday 20 February hosted in the UNMISS conference room in Tongpiny, Juba.

Later the following week, the Commission is scheduled to present its latest findings on the human rights situation in South Sudan to the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva.

The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan is an independent body of experts established in March 2016 and mandated by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The Commission is mandated to investigate the situation of human rights in South Sudan, and to make recommendations to prevent a deterioration of the situation, with a view to its improvement.

The Commission is also mandated to determine and report the facts and circumstances of human rights violations and abuses, including by clarifying responsibility for crimes under national and or international law.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle 1

President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle

Published February 10, 2025

South Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt country in 2024: Corruption survey 2

South Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt country in 2024: Corruption survey

Published February 11, 2025

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle 3

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle

Published February 11, 2025

Futuyo is safe at military base after leaving Yambio – SPLA-IO 4

Futuyo is safe at military base after leaving Yambio – SPLA-IO

Published February 14, 2025

Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation 5

Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation

Published February 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Koryom sinks Nile City to bottom, El Merriekh batters Bentiu City in SSPL

Published 39 mins ago

South Sudan’s path to food self-sufficiency: Experts call for urgent action

Published 2 hours ago

Pope Francis in complex clinical situation-Vatican

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. aid freeze directly affects 70,000 people with HIV in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

With two-year extension awaiting launch, activist questions R-TGONU’s political will

Published 4 hours ago

Ambassador Juach reassures Ugandan traders on business safety

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.