Kickboxing official urges government to invest in sports

The President of South Sudan Kickboxing Federation urges government to invest in sports to unlock benefits across multiple sectors, as three kickboxing champions prepare to take part at the World Muay Thai Championship next month.

The mixed martial art tournament is scheduled to take place in Thailand from March 4th to 18th.

The federation’s president, Coach Puro Okello Obob, said he believes that the government’s primary responsibility is to promote national progress. Mr. Okello argues that investing in sports can have numerous benefits, which include promoting national unity and economic development.

According to him, the sports industry can attract investment, improve the nation’s image and encourage tourism by showcasing hotels and other wonderful aspects of the country.

He was speaking during a fundraising on Saturday which raised 8,160 US dollars (short of the expected $8,600) to cover essential expenses, including travel tickets, visa processing, food, and registration fees for the championship.

“To the government of South Sudan, I would like to see the nation going forward, because this is its duty, the ultimate duty of the government is to promote the country.”

“We are doing it as the sportsmen and sportswomen and culture. Culture and sport can promote a nation. So, I would like to see them emphasize on putting money into sports.”

“The world will see people want to come here and see your hotels, people want to see your tourism side, people want to see your peaceful country and people want to invest into your country, this why we need the government to focus into building sport as a priority.”

South Sudan’s sports facilities remain underdeveloped. Despite the country’s huge basketball potential, there is no in-door basketball court, while the only standard FIFA-built football stadium was recently inaugurated in Juba.

Coach Okello said the government should invest in sports infrastructure such as arenas, equipment, and playing grounds to provide opportunities for young people.

According to him, the success stories of South Sudanese kickboxing champions like Majok, Wizy, and Sky returning from international competitions will inspire more young people to pursue sports.

Meanwhile, kickboxing champion Wizy advised young people to work hard towards their goals, and maintain focus on their dream everyday.

He added that he is an example of someone who achieved success, starting locally and working his way up to international competitions and aspiring to be a World Champion.

“I want to advise kids who lost their parents, if you want to do something or you have a dream, step up and work on it,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“It doesn’t matter how long it will take you but as long as you have the focus and the dream on your head, do every single step of the day focusing of that dream, one day you will achieve it.”

On his part, another kickboxing champion, Majok emphasizes the positive impact of youth centers and the opportunities available for young people who join sports programs.

He shared his personal experience of transforming his life through sports, having previously engaged in street fights.

The IFMA World Muaythai Championships are annual Muay Thai competitions organized by the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA). Alongside the World Games, it is the highest level of world competition for Muay Thai.

