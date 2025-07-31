‘Invisible hands’ blocking plot allocations in CES, lawmaker alleges

A senior member of South Sudan’s National Parliament has claimed that unidentified forces are obstructing the Central Equatoria State government from showing land plots to their rightful owners, despite efforts to do so.

Ambrose Lomin, Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Land and Environment, said during a recent public forum that Central Equatoria had taken seriously the public outcry over unallocated plots but was thwarted by what he described as “disorganizing unknown powers.”

“Central Equatoria took it seriously, and they want to do the showing. But what happened? They were disorganized by unknown powers,” Lomin said during Tuesday’s public lecture at the University of Juba on land administration.

He didn’t name individuals but said: “There are invisible hands hindering the state from showing plots to the rightful owners.”

The lawmaker emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in land administration and called for a national land audit to determine how many plots have been allotted and to whom.

“Why are we allotting land but not auditing it? What is the total number of allotted plots in this country?” he asked. “The land audit is something that must be part of the post-policy implementation process.”

Lomin also urged the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to convene inclusive dialogue involving pastoralists, farmers, and state authorities to address persistent land-related conflicts, including cattle raiding, encroachment on farmland, and illegal land grabbing.

He further encouraged young people and women to stay engaged in land reform policy processes, assuring them that their contributions are being recognized, even if not immediately.

“You may not be recognized now, but you will be. Our young ladies, our youths — you are within the policy,” he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing disputes over land ownership, allocation, and access in Central Equatoria and other parts of the country, where land has remained a key source of tension and conflict.

