You are here: Home | Governance | National News | News | Regional | Ugandan MP cuts power and withdraws scholarships from village after election loss
A Ugandan Member of Parliament has reportedly cut off electricity to his village and withdrawn scholarships for dozens of students after losing re-election, according to Ugandan media reports.
The former lawmaker, identified as Yusuf Nsibambi, lost his parliamentary seat to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Suzan Nakawuki.
Ugandan outlets NilePost and Daily Star report that Nsibambi acted in anger, blaming voters for what he described as a lack of gratitude despite his heavy personal investment in the area.
He reportedly switched off a power transformer he had installed to supply electricity to Buyaya village.
After police intervened, Nsibambi allegedly went further and cut down electricity infrastructure he had reportedly built.
The former MP also announced the withdrawal of scholarships for 66 students, saying he would retain support for only seven.
Nsibambi said he regretted investing in Buwama, where he said he supported several services, including the installation of solar street lights, police stations, garbage collection services, and a transmitter for a local radio station.
He further said he plans to build a new, heavily secured home in Julian City, complete with CCTV cameras, fencing, security guards, barbed wire, and dogs.
According to reports, Nsibambi warned that no one seeking assistance would be allowed access unless he stands unopposed in future elections.
Published 25 minutes ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 7 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.