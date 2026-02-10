CARE warns conflict in Jonglei worsens hunger, suffering

CARE South Sudan has warned that ongoing fighting and displacement in Jonglei State are rapidly worsening food insecurity and human suffering, putting already vulnerable communities at extreme risk.

Since late December 2025, renewed clashes in counties including Nyirol, Uror, Ayod, and Duk have displaced over 230,000 people. Many are living in overcrowded conditions with limited access to food, clean water, healthcare, and protection services.

CARE cited the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projections for September 2025–July 2026, highlighting that Jonglei State is classified under IPC Phase 4 (Emergency).

This indicates that large numbers of people are facing severe food shortages. Several areas are expected to experience critical levels of acute malnutrition, with three counties classified under IPC Phase 5 (Extremely Critical)—the highest severity level.

“Conflict is not only displacing families, it is destroying livelihoods and accelerating hunger in a state that was already on the brink,” said James Akai, CARE South Sudan Country Director.

“The IPC analysis shows Jonglei was facing alarming levels of food insecurity even before this escalation. Continued violence risks pushing more communities toward catastrophic hunger.”

Markets, farms, and basic services have been severely disrupted. Some health and nutrition facilities have reportedly been looted, damaged, or forced to suspend operations, cutting off lifesaving care for children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and people living with chronic illnesses.

Women and girls are particularly affected. Overcrowding and displacement have increased the risk of gender-based violence, while limited access to maternal healthcare, nutrition support, and clean water threatens their safety and health.

CARE added that conflict-related sexual violence and abductions were already alarmingly high in Jonglei even before the latest escalation.

CARE is responding in Akobo and Bor South Counties, providing food, nutrition, health, water, sanitation, and protection services, while coordinating with partners to expand assistance as the situation evolves.

Humanitarian access remains a major challenge. Insecurity, movement restrictions, and disruptions to air operations limit the delivery of aid and medical evacuations.

“Humanitarian access is a matter of survival, not politics,” Akai said. “All parties must protect civilians and ensure safe, timely, and unhindered access for humanitarian actors. Without it, hunger will deepen and lives will be lost.”

CARE has called on donors for flexible and timely funding to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Jonglei.

