JTH records nearly 50 cholera cases in one day: director

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Medical Director of Juba Teaching Hospital has reported a surge in cholera cases in the national capital, with nearly 50 cases received at the public health facility as of Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Dr. Isaac Maker said the sharp rise in cases has overwhelmed the hospital, pushing it beyond its capacity to accommodate all patients.

According to Dr. Maker, the recent admissions were made possible following the delivery of additional beds by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The surge is mainly among adults, with only a few children affected,” he told Eye Radio earlier on Monday during an interview at Juba Teaching Hospital.

“Specifically in Juba Teaching Hospital, there’s a surge. Last night we received almost 50 patients. I have 50 patients now in the isolation unit. Some of them didn’t have beds because the number is too big for our capacity.”

“But thank God WHO supplied us with more beds. Still, the place is full. Most of the patients are adult men and women, with only a few children. All age groups are affected—young and old.”

South Sudan first declared the outbreak in October 2024 after recording cases in Upper Nile State – which has become a major transit point for refugees and returnees from Sudan. The crisis has rapidly spread across the country.

The Ministry of Health said the country has so far confirmed over 45,000 cases and over 800 fatalities across nine states and two administrative areas – with children being the most affected.

The medical director attributed the rise in cases to poor hygiene practices and the consumption of unsafe, unhygienic food. He urged those relying on river water for drinking to treat or boil it before use to help prevent the spread of cholera.

“People have to be careful about what they eat and their general lifestyle. You need good hygiene and to eat food you are sure is clean. Don’t buy food from the streets that’s exposed to flies and dust—these are all sources of cholera infection.”

“We have to protect ourselves by watching what we eat and drink. Always drink clean, boiled water—don’t drink straight from the river.”

Dr. Maker also linked the surge in cases to the recent onset of rainfall, which has affected several areas around Juba over the past three days. He warned that the actual number of cases in the region could be higher, as some health facilities have yet to be assessed.

World Health Organization (WHO) said the ongoing influx of people fleeing the conflict in Sudan increases the risk of infectious disease outbreaks like cholera and continues to exert pressure on an already fragile health system,

According to medical aid group MSF, persistent chronic gaps in healthcare, funding cuts, dire water and sanitation conditions and gaps in other essential services in South Sudan have also created the perfect conditions for cholera to spread.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter