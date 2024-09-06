6th September 2024
UAP ordered to appear in court over terminated 57 national staff

Author: Sebit Patrick | Published: 4 hours ago

UAP national staff who were blocked by security guards from accessing offices at UAP Tower in Juba. (File photo/Courtesy).

The High Court in Juba has summoned insurance firm UAP to appear there on 18th September to hear a labour case against the company regarding a year-long dispute with dozens of its national staff that were sacked after calling for improved pay.

September 2023, 57 members of UAP National Staff Association staged a sit-in strike over what they termed as an unfair working environment.

The workers accused the company of unequal payment and domesticating the employment of Kenyan nationals, who are also considered expatriates.

The striking staff also say they face intimidation and harassment whenever they raise concerns during meetings.

This prompted the Juba-based UAP company to lock the staff out before they were dismissed.

In October 2023, the Ministry of Labor ordered the insurance company to reinstate the national staff that it terminated and to review the salary structure for the national employees, in accordance with its financial capacity.

But, the company apparently refused to comply with the order to reinstate the national staff.

In a court order seen by Eye Radio, the insurance company has been notified to appear before the office of the bailiff clerk on the 18th September 2024.

 

 

