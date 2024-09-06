Nagero cashier denies swindling 18 million pounds

Nagero Education Cashier in Western Equatoria has dismissed allegations that over 18 million South Sudan pounds intended to pay teachers vanished in his office, accusing the commissioner of suspending him for refusing to approve a slice of the fund, which the commissioner denied.

On Tuesday, Nagero Commissioner Gabriel Ferdinand suspended Peter John Mungo for having allegedly failed to provide answers on the fate of the money budgeted for teachers’ incentives in the month of October 2023.

Commissioner Ferdinand said Mr. Mungo has not provided accountability or refunded the money, as teachers in some parts of the area, including Namutina Payam, have not been paid.

In response, the suspended cashier refuted the allegations, stating that 250 teachers across the county have received their salaries, including in Namutina.

Instead, Mr. Mungo alleged that Commissioner Ferdinand was infuriated and went after him because he demanded a share of the 18.5 million pounds for teachers’ welfare.

He disclosed that failure to comply with the commissioner’s demand has prompted his suspension.

“The money is 18.5 million, mainly for paying the teachers on the ground. But the problem here is the commissioner. The commissioner called me three times to come to him,” he narrated in an interview with Eye Radio.

“He told me that out of that 18 million, he needs a share as a commissioner, but I told him this is not the mandate. This money is for civil servants, so if you say that you need a share on that money, how are we going to pay those teachers, and now I’m only a cashier here?”

But when contacted for comment on the statement, Nagero Commissioner Gabriel Ferdinand refuted the claim that he requested a share of the teachers’ salaries, asking for proof.

Mr. Ferdinand doubled down on his claims that some schools did not receive their payment and requests accountability on the balances.

“No, no, I didn’t ask for any money. When the holder was given, I told him to report to me. He said the director was in the workshop,” he said.

“And then two hours, and then I called the government; this is the GP and the free department. They said, Let me suspend him.”

On his part, Nagero County Education Director confirmed that all teachers in the three Payams have received their salaries for October last year.

Mr. Payo Michael Mark said only four people failed to receive their shares due to absentia.

The director told Eye Radio that the wrangles between the commissioner and cashier were politically motivated moves.

“According to what I am hearing, saying that the 18 million got missing, and then I think we should be logical when we are saying something,” Mark said.

“The three Payams received their money or their salaries. Only there were four or five people whose names were not on the list or pay list; this is what happened. If it was a problem of missing that 18 million, from where did the cashier again find another money to pay the three Payams?”

“So, before we say something, we must investigate the person responsible on the ground and ask him to hear from him exactly what happened.”

