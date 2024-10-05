5th October 2024
UAE investors eye gold business in Central Equatoria

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 hours ago

UAE investors pictured with Central Equatoria government officials including Governor Augustino Jadalla. October 5, 2024. (-)

A group of investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met Central Equatoria Governor Augustino Jadalla on Friday to discuss the prospect of investment in the areas of gold mining and agriculture, the governor’s office said.

According to John Jino Laku, the team leader of the investment initiative, Dubai-based IBAA Company Limited could potentially do business in South Sudan in the areas of gold mining and agricultural products.

Mr Laku stated that he looks forward to “future engagements” with the state government and partnership for investment opportunities. It is not clear whether or not the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Ahmed Osman, the Director of IBBA Limited commended the hospitality with which he was treated and gave assurance of his company’s investment and collaboration plans with the State Government, according to the statement.

“We are specialized in both oil, agriculture and gold. We met the Governor. My pleasure and I would like to thank the Governor for the hospitality and the whole team as well,” said Osman.

In January 2024, South Sudan Ministry of Mining signed a lucrative contract with Qatar’s Unite Gold Factory Company to build a gold refinery in the country – the second foreign company to sign such deal after an Egyptian firm in 2023

