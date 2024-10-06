Uganda’s ruling NRM to provide capacity building training to SPLM cadres

South Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and Uganda’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) have entered into a cooperation agreement which will see the South Sudanese party cadres undergo ideological training.

In a high-level meeting attended by the NRM Secretariat and a delegation from the SPLM, the two parties agreed that the South Sudanese will undergo the training at the National Leadership Institute.

The meeting was attended by SPLM leaders including Secretary for External Rlations Bol Makueng Youl, the Secretary for Training and Research Dr. John Oryem, the deputy Principal for Political School Antipas Nyok Kucha and the party’s Director for Political Desk, Dennis Marial Mourwel.

NRM’s Secretary General Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong said they agreed to enhance cohesion and capacity building of the SPLM leaders through ideological training at the renowned political leadership school.

“The secretariat pledges to facilitate the training of our brothers and sisters as a contribution to the growth of multiparty democracy in the world’s youngest nation,” Mr. Todwong said.

Todwong also revealed that the two sides discussed possible ways Uganda and South Sudan can enhance social economic empowerment of their citizens through cross border trade without barriers.

On his part, SPLM’s head of delegation, Bol Makueng Yuol applauded the NRM for being “a good friend” to the people of South Sudan during the 21-year war for independence.

“You were by our side when we fought for self-determination and you have continued to be by our side in defence, building the national economy and democracy,” Bol said.

“We look forward to actualizing the training of our cadres to ensure the party is run by ideologically grounded people to move the country forward,” Comrade Bol added.

The NRM National Treasurer Amb. Barbara Nekesa said her party is also ready to learn new ideas on how the SPLM runs its political business to improve mobilization and service delivery to the people.

She called for dialogue between SPLM’s leadership and those opposed to the government to seize fire and dialogue peace for the common interest of the citizens.

The NRM External Affairs Director, Rtd. Maj. Awich Pollar affirmed the party’s commitment to work with revolutionary parties to develop their countries due to similar ideas and aspirations.

“It was right and fitting that such a revolutionary party pays to us a courtesy call to deliberate bilateral progress,” Maj Awich said.

The NRM was established in 1986 after a successful guerrilla war led by its military wing, the National Resistance Army (NRA) under incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

The political and military movement was founded with the aim of restoring political stability and law and order following years of civil strife and mismanagement under previous Ugandan regimes.

Museveni’s leadership has since been characterized by a mix of economic reforms that have garnered some praise, particularly for improving stability among others, At the same time, his tenure has also faced significant criticism for authoritarian practices, including suppressing dissent and manipulating electoral processes to maintain power.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter