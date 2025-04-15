U.S. visa ban prompts South Sudan embassy to advise citizens against international travels

WASHINTON, U.S., (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan Embassy in Washington, D.C. has told South Sudanese citizens there to refrain from unnecessary travel outside the United States until the Trump administration reinstates their visas, warning they could be barred from re-entering the U.S.

The residency status of over 2,000 South Sudanese living in the U.S. is uncertain over the indefinite revocation of their visas by Washington, accusing Juba of rejecting its deported citizens and jeopardizing national security.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s sweeping visa freeze came after South Sudan disputed the identity and citizenship of an individual who was deported to Juba on April 5 with travel documents issued at its own embassy in Washington under the name Nimeri Garang.

Upon arrival in Juba, South Sudanese immigration authorities returned him to the U.S. after determining that his real name was Makula Kintu from North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This prompted the visa ban which is reportedly subject to review.

On April 8, South Sudan eventually permitted the U.S. deportee to enter the country, and on the next day, Mr. Kintu landed at Juba International Airport, welcomed by immigration authorities, the foreign ministry said.

However, the visa freeze has since stayed and Washington has remained silent on the issue, leaving the South Sudanese citizens living and studying there at risk of deportation.

In a statement on 13th April, Juba’s diplomatic mission in Washington said, although the government of South Sudan has fully cooperated with U.S. authorities and addressed the issues that led to the initial decision, the visa revocation remains in effect until further notice.

South Sudanese citizens were initially designated for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the U.S. in October 2011. The designation has been extended multiple times based on ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary conditions, but it will expire in May 2025.

“South Sudanese nationals residing in the U.S. are advised that they can legally remain in the country under their current immigration status. Those who leave the U.S. will not be able to return using a revoked visa,” the statement said.

The embassy further stated that new visa applications or renewals are likely to be denied while the revocation remains in place. South Sudanese citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary international travel until the U.S. government issues an official update.

The statement also noted that individuals under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) currently do not have a clear pathway to regularize their immigration status.

The embassy said it is engaging with U.S. officials to reverse the decision and resume normal visa services for South Sudanese citizens. Those in need of urgent assistance or clarification are encouraged to contact the embassy through its official communication channels.

