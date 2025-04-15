OSLO, NORWAY, (Eye Radio) – The Kingdom of Norway’s foreign ministry says it is deeply appalled by “brutal attacks” on civilians in Sudan and urges an immediate end to the conflict, in a statement on the second anniversary of the war that has triggered the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Minister of International Development Åsmund Aukrust express their condolences and support to the Sudanese people who have suffered greatly, and urge a rapid end to the conflict.

“We grieve with all Sudanese who have suffered, and for the humanitarian workers who have been killed while trying to help. These losses are all the more heartbreaking because they are a result of a manmade crisis,” the officials said in a joint statement.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) remain locked in a deadly conflict which erupted in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, following a longstanding power struggle between military leaders Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict has killed estimated tens of thousands, displaced millions and left nearly half the country’s population in extreme hunger, thus triggering the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, according to the UN.

Oslo further said it is appalled by the reports of deliberate attacks on civilians and obstruction of humanitarian access, which commands immediate and collective attention.

“We are deeply appalled by the many reports of brutal attacks on civilians. The deliberate obstruction of humanitarian access continues with few signs of improvement. Sexual and gender-based violence are endemic to the crisis and is used strategically as a method of warfare,” the statement said.

Norway warned the warring factions that food and humanitarian access must not be used as a weapon of war, adding that sieges of cities and refugee camps are causing hunger and desperation.

The diplomats reminded the Sudanese warring parties that they are obliged by international humanitarian law to protect civilians and to facilitate humanitarian access. They added that international humanitarian law is not optional and violations must have consequences.

“Despite the devastations caused by war, the Sudanese have shown remarkable resilience – there are countless examples of courage and kindness.”

“We are impressed by the efforts of Sudanese civil society and grassroots organisations mitigating the effects of the war. For instance, the young people, women and men working tirelessly in the Emergency Response Rooms stand out; they deserve our support and respect.”

“Only lasting peace can bring an end to the human suffering in Sudan. That requires a cessation of hostilities, followed by a Sudanese led and Sudanese owned inclusive political process. We want to see a new democratic transition led by a civilian government.”