1st May 2025
President Kiir makes key reshuffles, appoints Thoi Chan Reat to DG of External Security Bureau

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Thoi Chan Reat was promoted to a General before being reappointed|Photo|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has dismissed Thoi Chan Reat from his position as Advisor on National Security Affairs and appointed him as the Director General of the External Security Bureau within the National Security Service.

The head of state made these changes in a series of decrees that also saw the Undersecretary of Trade and Industry relieved of his duties.

In a Republican Decree broadcast on state-run TV, SSBC, President Kiir first promoted Thoi Chan Reat to the rank of general before assigning him to his new role. He succeeded General Simon Yen, who was dismissed from his position on Wednesday evening.

In addition, President Kiir appointed Maduot Dut as the new Presidential Advisor on National Security Affairs.

In a separate decree, the President removed Kawaja Kau Madol as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and replaced him with Acher John Manyot.

