Financial constraints hinder constitution review efforts – Official

The National Constitution Review Commission Cites Financial Constraints Hindering Civic Education and Public Consultation Efforts



The Commission is mandated by law to draft a permanent constitution that grants peace and stability, forge national unity and safeguard the territorial integrity of the Republic of South Sudan.

It is also mandated to ensure the constitution-making process accommodates the diversity of the people of South Sudan.

John Nathan, Secretary General of the Constitutional Review Commission expresses optimism that the national legislature will pass its budget to enable them to carry on their activities.

He was speaking during the opening of a three-day dialogue on women’s participation in Constitution making, sharing experiences and lessons learnt in Juba on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

“All our committees for civic education and public consultation are ready. We are in touch with our partners and our government for funding so that we start that process. Whatsoever constitution comes up, the primary data comes from our people,” said Nathan.

“The main challenge the commission is facing is financial but our government is doing everything possible, the budget may soon be tabled before the national legislature for deliberation and adoption,” he said.

“Once the budget has passed, whatsoever we get from there, again we appeal to our partners not to leave us alone. With our partners and our government together, and whatsoever little we have, we shall still be able to deliver.”

According to the Constitution Making Process Act 2022, the first stage of the constitution-making process shall include the reconstitution of the National Constitution Review Commission.

This shall be followed by the establishment of the Constitution Drafting Committee and the appointment of the Sub-committee.

The Commission will also launch the first civic education campaign and public consultations to raise awareness of constitutional issues and promote public debates.

The second stage, according to the Act, shall involve convening a conference to mark the start of the second civic education and public participation campaign, which shall be conducted based on the first draft.

The third stage of the constitution-making process shall include the submission of the adopted draft constitutional text to the Minister of Justice and to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly for deliberation and adoption.

Among some of the achievements, Nathan says NCRC is working to ensure the Constitution Drafting Committee is established.

He says UN development agency, UNDP has constructed an office space for the Constitution Drafting Committee that will be ready in September.

“NCRC has been established, second after NCRC immediately is the constitutional drafting committee. UNDP has constructed a wonderful hall for the CDC (Constitution Drafting Committee) which will have 15 members and NCRC through the little funding that we got from our government,” Nathan said.

“We are now in the process of constructing offices, for the leadership of CDC because they have a chairperson, deputy chairperson and three international experts. By the end of next month, those offices shall be ready.”

