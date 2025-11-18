18th November 2025

Back in the story again: The second coming of Dr. Igga

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 35 minutes ago

Vice President Dr James Wani Igga, Chairperson for Economic Cluster - Date: January 2021 - Courtesy

On the evening of November 17, 2025, President Salva Kiir Mayardit brought James Wani Igga back to center stage, reappointing him as Vice President for the economic cluster in a dramatic return to his old seat. In another decree, he also named him First Deputy Chairman of the SPLM.

For many, it felt like the return of a man whose long public life seemed to be winding down—a veteran of the liberation struggle and one of Kiir’s oldest political allies.

Dr. James Wani Igga. (-)

Roots in the liberation struggle

Born in 1949 in Kirillo, Juba County, Igga joined the SPLM/SPLA in 1985, during the height of the Second Sudanese Civil War. He took on several responsibilities as he moved up the ranks. By the late 1980s and early 1990s, he was serving as Zonal Commander for Central and Western Equatoria, and later as Chief of Operations.

His rise continued at the 1994 SPLM/A National Convention in Chukudum, where he was elected Secretary-General, a role that placed him at the center of the movement’s early governance and financial structures.

President Kiir shakes hands with Vice President Dr. Wani Igga in Juba. June 5, 2023 | Photo: Office of the President/Facebook

A long-standing alliance with Kiir

Igga’s relationship with Salva Kiir stretches back to the difficult years of the liberation war. As both advanced in the SPLM/SPLA, their working relationship deepened. Kiir valued Igga’s loyalty and steady approach, and over time Igga became one of the most trusted figures around him.

From liberation to legislature

After the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, Igga shifted from the battlefield to politics. He became Speaker of the Southern Legislative Assembly, a position he held through the independence period.

When South Sudan became independent in July 2011, Igga read out the proclamation of independence—one of the defining moments of his public career.

In August 2013, Kiir appointed him Second Vice President, placing him at the center of the new nation’s politics during a tense and uncertain time. Igga stayed in senior leadership throughout the post-war years and later became Vice President for the economic cluster under the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement.

Military recognition and institutional leadership

Although he was now focused on governance, Igga’s military service remained formally recognized. In 2019, he was promoted to full General in the SSPDF, reflecting his long years in the liberation struggle.

In government, he became known for his calm style. He guided debates as Speaker, shaped several legislative priorities, and handled sensitive duties in the economic cluster.

The fall: sudden ouster

Everything changed on February 10, 2025. Kiir issued a decree removing Igga as Vice President and replacing him with Benjamin Bol Mel. No explanation was given, leaving many observers puzzled.

At the same time, Igga was appointed Secretary-General of the SPLM, replacing Peter Lam Both. But the move raised questions. Was it a soft landing, a political reshuffle, or a sidelining strategy?

Igga pushed back against the idea that he had been downgraded. He publicly insisted that he remained First Deputy Chairman of the SPLM, a title he argued held real weight.

The comeback: resurrection by decree

Then came November 17, 2025. With another sudden decree, President Kiir returned Igga to his former role as Vice President for the economic cluster and elevated him to First Deputy Chairman of the SPLM.

For some, it was a reminder of the trust Kiir has placed in Igga over the years. For others, it signalled Kiir’s attempt to balance competing political groups by bringing back a familiar and respected figure.

What this rise signifies

Igga’s reinstatement carries several meanings for the country:

  • Legitimacy and continuity: His long liberation history reinforces the SPLM’s founding narrative and reassures older members.
  • Economic stewardship: His return to the economic cluster suggests renewed focus on South Sudan’s difficult financial environment.
  • Party stability: As First Deputy Chairman, Igga may play a moderating role in managing tensions inside the SPLM.
  • Succession politics: With Kiir advancing in age, the move may be part of a broader strategy to manage emerging political figures and shape future leadership.

Legacy in the making

James Wani Igga’s journey mirrors South Sudan’s own path—war, peace, political shifts, and unexpected turns. From rebel commander to Speaker, from Vice President to sudden removal, and now to a dramatic return, he has remained a central figure in the country’s story.

But his comeback comes with heavy responsibility. Can he help stabilize an economy under strain? Can he bring unity to a party facing internal competition? And in a nation where political fortunes change quickly, how long will this new chapter last?

Only time will tell. But on November 17, 2025, one thing was clear: in South Sudanese politics, a fall is not always the end—and sometimes the return is even more dramatic than the departure.

