18th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Justice | National News | News   |   Two children suffocate in parked car, three shot dead in Gudele

Two children suffocate in parked car, three shot dead in Gudele

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 58 minutes ago

Police in Juba are investigating two separate incidents in Gudele—one that occurred over the weekend and another on Monday—which together left five people dead and five others injured.

According to police spokesperson Maj. Gen. James Monday Enoka, the first incident occurred at around 6:00 pm end of last week, when three children from different families accidentally locked themselves inside a parked vehicle.

They were discovered too late, resulting in the deaths of two children, while the third child survived and was rushed to hospital, where police say the child’s condition is improving.

Enoka says preliminary investigations show the car was parked without proper locking, allowing the children to enter unnoticed—an act he described as adult negligence.

“Three children opened the door of a parked car and locked themselves inside. They were discovered when things were already very bad. Two died and one survived and was taken to hospital. A criminal case has been opened at Gudele. Investigations revealed the car was parked without proper locking. The law has to take its course.”

The second incident took place at about 8:30 pm, on Tuesday also in the Gudele area, where unknown gunmen opened fire, killing three people and injuring four others.

Police say the victims have been identified, and the injured are receiving treatment in hospital. A criminal case has also been opened as detectives pursue the suspects.

“At 8:30 pm unknown gunmen shot three people dead and injured four. We have the names of the victims. The survivors were taken to hospital, and a criminal case has been initiated. Our CID officers are pursuing the criminals, but so far there have been no arrests.”

Police have condemned both incidents and assured the public that investigations are ongoing to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 2

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 3

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session 4

Power outage forces adjournment of special court session

Published November 12, 2025

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables 5

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables

Published November 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

ICRC treats over 800 war-wounded in South Sudan this Year

Published 42 minutes ago

Two children suffocate in parked car, three shot dead in Gudele

Published 58 minutes ago

Kiir directs SPLM leaders to unify party ahead of 2026 elections

Published 2 hours ago

Female Journalists’ Network urges more women’s representation in the media

Published 3 hours ago

President Ruto reaffirms Kenya’s support for peace in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Opinion: Ateny Wek — The media-friendly yet unapologetically controversial voice returns to the podium

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.