Two children suffocate in parked car, three shot dead in Gudele

According to police spokesperson Maj. Gen. James Monday Enoka, the first incident occurred at around 6:00 pm end of last week, when three children from different families accidentally locked themselves inside a parked vehicle.
They were discovered too late, resulting in the deaths of two children, while the third child survived and was rushed to hospital, where police say the child’s condition is improving.
Enoka says preliminary investigations show the car was parked without proper locking, allowing the children to enter unnoticed—an act he described as adult negligence.
“Three children opened the door of a parked car and locked themselves inside. They were discovered when things were already very bad. Two died and one survived and was taken to hospital. A criminal case has been opened at Gudele. Investigations revealed the car was parked without proper locking. The law has to take its course.”
The second incident took place at about 8:30 pm, on Tuesday also in the Gudele area, where unknown gunmen opened fire, killing three people and injuring four others.
Police say the victims have been identified, and the injured are receiving treatment in hospital. A criminal case has also been opened as detectives pursue the suspects.
“At 8:30 pm unknown gunmen shot three people dead and injured four. We have the names of the victims. The survivors were taken to hospital, and a criminal case has been initiated. Our CID officers are pursuing the criminals, but so far there have been no arrests.”
Police have condemned both incidents and assured the public that investigations are ongoing to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.
