Kiir directs SPLM leaders to unify party ahead of 2026 elections

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir (in hat) pose for photo with SPLM party leaders during the swearing of Dr. James Wani Igga and Dr Akol Paul Koordit at the SPLM - Photo credit: Office of the President/Facebook profile

President Salva Kiir has directed senior SPLM party leaders to focus on unifying members ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The President Kiir who is also the Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), made the call during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed SPLM First Deputy Chairman Dr. James Wani Igga and Dr. Akol Paul Kordit as the Secretary General.

The ceremony took place this morning at the SPLM House in Juba.

Dr. Igga was reappointed as Vice President and First Deputy Chairman of the party in a series of presidential decrees issued last evening.

In a statement released by his office this afternoon, President Kiir called on his party leaders to secure another popular mandate from the people of South Sudan as it did in the 2010 general elections.

He urged the officials to revitalise the party and strengthen its grassroots connections.

He stated this should be achieved through the equitable provision of basic services, which he said will help reignite the founding principles of the party.

The President strongly urged party members to mobilise their supporters in the constituencies and ensure that the SPLM remains a party for the people and will accomplish its historic objectives.

