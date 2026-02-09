Nimule power rollout faces setbacks due to vandalism, encroachment 

Efforts to extend electricity supply across Nimule Municipality are facing major challenges due to vandalism of power infrastructure and buildings constructed too close to electricity poles, officials working on the project have said.

The electricity project, which currently supplies 1.7 megawatts to Nimule, is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Energy and Dams and the National Electricity Corporation (NEC), implemented in cooperation with counterparts in Uganda.

Power is being imported from Uganda through Conex Energy, marking Nimule’s first-ever connection to the national grid since January 2026.

Engineer Aloung Andrew of Conex Energy said technical maintenance and preparation work is nearly complete but warned that safety concerns are slowing the full extension of the network.

“We have completed 90 percent of the maintenance,” Andrew said. “We focused on target customers like government offices and patrol stations. The initial capacity is 1.7 megawatts, but it could increase to between 2.5 and 3 megawatts as we assess more customers.”

According to Andrew, the National Electricity Corporation has overseen critical technical tasks, including maintenance, installation, and system testing. However, he noted that interference with infrastructure remains a serious obstacle.

“Some electricity poles are blocked by shops, and supporting wires and transformer fuses have been tampered with,” he explained. “To operate safely, we need a clear distance from the poles.”

Andrew appealed to Nimule municipal authorities to intervene and help address the encroachment and vandalism so the project can be completed safely and efficiently.

“We hope the mayor will help us overcome this challenge,” he said.

Once fully operational, the electricity project is expected to significantly improve service delivery, enhance security, and stimulate economic activity in Nimule Municipality.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Two cattle-keeping chiefs arrested over Lainya farm destruction Previous Post