Traffic police chief orders removal of unauthorized tinted windows

The Director General of the South Sudan Traffic Police Service, Maj. Gen. Kon John Akot, has issued a directive instructing all drivers of public and private vehicles with tinted windows to remove them immediately if they do not have official authorization.

Speaking during an appearance on SSBC yesterday, Maj. Gen. Kon clarified that the move is not a crackdown on drivers, but part of broader efforts to enforce traffic laws and improve road safety across the country.

“Anyone who has tinted his car without permission from the General Traffic Department must remove the tint or report it to the department,” said Maj. Gen. Kon.

“He must rectify his situation before he is dealt with. I repeat – this is not a crackdown; it’s an action against violators.”

He added that while the official crackdown had ended, law enforcement is now focused on correcting traffic violations through education and enforcement — with an emphasis on tolerance and cooperation.

The Traffic Police Chief also called on drivers and vehicle owners to complete their vehicle insurance procedures and comply fully with all traffic regulations.

Maj. Gen. Kon further urged drivers in Juba to wear seatbelts at all times, stressing that doing so significantly reduces the risk of injury in traffic accidents.

“We are in the process of enforcing the law and correcting violations. However, there must be tolerance with violators,” he said.

The South Sudan Traffic Police Service is expected to continue public awareness campaigns alongside enforcement measures to ensure safer roads and more responsible driving behavior.