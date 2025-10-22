22nd October 2025

South Sudan hosts over 650,000 refugees, Speaker Nunu tells IPU

South Sudan hosts over 650,000 refugees, Speaker Nunu tells IPU

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

National Assembly Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba at the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, where she led a delegation emphasizing South Sudan's humanitarian commitments. (Courtesy of Office of the Speaker/Octo. 20, 2025)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (Eye Radio) — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumba, revealed that the country is currently hosting over 650,000 refugees from neighboring countries, with approximately 600,000 fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

Speaker Nunu is leading a South Sudanese delegation participating in the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, which is being held under the theme: “Upholding Humanitarian Norms and Supporting Humanitarian Action in Times of Crisis.”

Multilateralism is Indispensable

Addressing the IPU Governing Council, Speaker Nunu emphasized that global challenges like conflict, displacement, hunger, and climate shocks cannot be solved by nations acting alone.

She stressed that while the world “drifts towards bilateralism and growing nationalism,” the IPU remains one of the few enduring forums for multilateral dialogue and collective reflection.]

“The IPU stands as a testament to the enduring power of multilateralism… We remain firmly convinced that multilateralism is indispensable. It is the only mechanism through which nations, large or small, can address complex global challenges effectively,” Nunu stated.

She affirmed that South Sudan values its IPU membership as it allows the country to align its national priorities with those of its neighbors.

Upholding Humanitarian Obligations

The Speaker highlighted that the consequences of humanitarian crises are most acutely felt in fragile states where instability undermines peace and development.

She noted that regional conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with recurring floods, continue to intensify humanitarian needs in South Sudan.

“South Sudan is hosting over 650,000 refugees from neighbouring countries, of which 600,000 are from Sudan. Despite the internal challenges we are facing, South Sudan has accepted its obligation to uphold the international humanitarian law and norms by opening its borders to those who need the most protection and support,” she said.

Nunu confirmed on SSBC on Tuesday, October 21, that President Salva Kiir has directed security agencies and host communities to provide protection to refugees and ensure the free movement of humanitarian aid workers across the country.

“Therefore, upholding multilateral norms is not an abstract idea for us. Rather, it is a daily necessity for saving lives and maintaining peace and stability,” the Speaker concluded, reaffirming the National Assembly’s commitment to strengthening its legislative and oversight functions.

