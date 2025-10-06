Traffic crackdown suspended after drop in accidents, says director

The Directorate of Traffic has suspended its ongoing crackdown on unlicensed vehicles and traffic violations in the national capital, Juba following a notable decrease in road accidents and improved compliance from drivers.

Speaking on the state-own TV, Friday , Traffic Director General John Kon Akot said the campaign, which began on Saturday, 4 October, had achieved its key objectives including promoting road safety and encouraging drivers to renew their licenses.

“I decided to stop the traffic crackdown until further notice,” said General Kon.

“We stopped the crackdown after noticing that accidents were few, as well as the commitment of rickshaw drivers, motorcycles and cars to renewing licenses. This was the goal of the shops and the goal of the traffic personnel present in the streets, which is to control traffic.”

General Kon also issued a stern warning to traffic officers, emphasizing the importance of respectful engagement with the public.

“I would like to tell the traffic personnel that any individual who does not cooperate with the citizens will be subject to action,” he said.

Going forward, the duties of traffic officers will be scaled back, focusing mainly on managing traffic flow in urban areas.

“The work of the traffic personnel present in the streets will be limited to organizing traffic work in the city and intersections,” Kon added.

The suspension of the crackdown is indefinite, with the Directorate indicating that enforcement operations may resume if compliance levels drop.

