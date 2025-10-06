6th October 2025

Court adjourns Gumbo-Sherikat sexual assault case to October 9

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

A picture showing inmates at the Juba Central Prison. Photo credit: Curtesy

The Mobile Court sitting inside Juba Central Prison has adjourned the hearing of a sexual assault case involving a 17-year-old girl in Gumbo Sherikat to Thursday, October 9.

The trial of 13 young men accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the same area began on October 1 at the mobile court.

The assault, which took place in June, was reportedly recorded and shared on social media.

The video sparked public outrage and condemnation from civil society groups, women’s rights organizations, and human rights activists.

According to a referral letter from the Public Prosecution, the 13 suspects are facing four charges, including acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, criminal intimidation by anonymous communication, detaining a person for unlawful sexual conduct, and robbery.

Speaking to Eye Radio over the weekend, defence lawyer Josephine Adhet said the hearing will resume following Saturday’s session, which was cut short due to a power outage while investigators were presenting video evidence.

“The court adjourned the session, to October 9th, to complete the hearing of the investigator. Saturday’s session was to question the investigator in the case and present evidence. Some evidence was presented, but we were unable to show the video due to the power outage, so the judge adjourned the session until next Thursday,” she said.

Adhet further stated that the judge delayed the hearing to allow the investigator to finish their testimony and for the remaining evidence to be presented.

The next session will mark the third time since the mobile court start hearing on October 1 last week.

