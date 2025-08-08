Trade minister calls for modernization of Bureau of Standards to boost consumer safety

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol Mayang, says the long-term goal of her ministry is to modernize the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards with permanent facilities and fully operational national laboratories that meet global standards.

Minister Atong said these efforts are vital for protecting citizens and building trust needed to grow trade and attract investors.

She said the plan forms the foundation of South Sudan’s national quality agenda.

Atong made the remarks during an official visit to the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards on Wednesday.

“Our collective goal must be the modernization of the bureau across the whole country with a permanent state of art headquarters and fully operational national laboratories that meet global benchmarks,” Manyang said.

“We must also increase regulatory oversight to prevent monopolies and ensure compliance, particularly in the early stages of implementation,” Manyang added.

During the same event, Gloria Nyoka, the Executive Director of the National Bureau of Standards, said the institution still faces internal challenges, including role overlaps among government agencies.

She appealed for the approval of the national quality policy, which she said had already been passed by the economic cluster.

“We need to put that in place so that really we are working in a one direction and this calls for the approval of the national quality policy which is passed from the economic cluster. This one will really identify if it is a job at the level of the country to address the issues to do with national quality infrastructure,” Nyoka said.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Yel Luol Koor, called for the harmonization of standards with regional partners to promote trade and economic integration—especially with the East African Community.

“It is of great importance to stress the harmonization of standards with regional partners to facilitate trade and economic integration especially with EAC, is African Commissar etc.,” he said.

In recent months, the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards has gained attention for turning away dozens of trucks carrying goods deemed unsafe for consumption, mostly at the Nimule border.