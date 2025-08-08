Breastfeeding doesn’t ruin beauty – expert urges mothers to reject harmful myths

A health specialist is urging young mothers not to avoid breastfeeding due to the false belief that it causes breasts to sag.

The call comes as the Ministry of Health and partners launched the World Breastfeeding Week 2025 on Tuesday this week.

The campaign aims to encourage mothers to breastfeed their babies after reports showed that 3 out of every 10 infants in the country still miss out on the health benefits of exclusive breastfeeding.

World Breastfeeding Week is marked globally from August 1st to 7th every year.

This year’s theme, “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,” calls for joint efforts by governments, communities, and all sectors to ensure that every child gets the best start in life.

Richard Akoro, a nutrition specialist working with IsraAID, said it is the right of every baby to be breastfed, and that it comes with many health benefits.

“When a young woman refuses to breastfeed because she believes her breasts will sag or affect her beauty, that’s wrong. Breasts are made for the survival of the child. God designed them for that purpose,” he said.

“Young mothers need to understand that breastfeeding does not ruin the breasts. There are many other factors that can cause sagging, even without breastfeeding. This is a message I believe even policymakers should take seriously,” he added.

He said some educated women tend to avoid breastfeeding, compared to their less educated counterparts who practice exclusive breastfeeding.

Akoro also appealed to men to support their wives by accompanying them to antenatal care services.

