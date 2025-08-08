8th August 2025

CAA: Juba airport leadership change a promotion, not a dismissal

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 51 minutes ago

John Woja Eliana, the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority|Photo by Obaj Okuj|08-08-2025

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has dismissed reports suggesting the Director of Juba International Airport was dismissed from his position, clarifying instead that the recent change was a routine promotion.

Captain Dau Majak, who previously served as General Manager of Juba International Airport, has been promoted and reassigned as General Manager for Regional Airports at the CAA Headquarters in Juba.

Speaking to the press on Friday morning, CAA Spokesperson John Woja Eliana emphasized that the leadership reshuffle was based on standard performance reviews and the strategic needs of the authority.

“So, it is misleading to say Juba International Airport stands on its own. It doesn’t work that way,” Woja stated,” he said.

“All the airports and airstrips in South Sudan are under the Civil Aviation Authority. We do performance appraisals, and based on those appraisals, and to improve the system, the Director General has the mandate to promote or reassign staff based on our targets.”

According to Woja, Captain Majak’s new role overseeing regional airports is a strategic move to address ongoing operational challenges in Malakal, Wau, Rumbek, and Akon.

“The General Manager has been promoted to manage regional airports, because we have a problem of Malakal, we have a problem of Wau, we have a problem of Rumbek, and also Akon Airport,” he said.

He also used the opportunity to clarify the administrative structure of Juba International Airport, stressing that it is not an autonomous entity, but part of the wider network managed by the Civil Aviation Authority.

“One thing that goes out in the media houses, that misinforms the public, is that Juba International Airport is a different body. That’s wrong,” Woja said.

“Every plan is done in this room. We come out with a work plan, and that plan is approved by the board. The Civil Aviation Authority provides regulations and the budget so that all these activities are done.”

The CAA says the changes are aimed at improving overall service delivery and ensuring efficient operations across all airports in the country.

8th August 2025

