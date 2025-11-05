5th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | Economy | National News | News   |   Trade minister, BoSS governor urge traders to keep money in banks

Trade minister, BoSS governor urge traders to keep money in banks

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Minister Atong and governor Dr Othow meet at BoSS premises on Tuesday|Courtesy

The Governor of the Bank of South Sudan (BoSS), Dr. Addis Ababa Othow Akongdit, and the National Minister of Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol Manyang Juuk, have called on traders to deposit their business earnings in commercial banks to help stabilize prices and strengthen the country’s financial system.

The appeal followed a high-level meeting held at the Central Bank headquarters in Juba, where the two officials discussed ways to coordinate policies aimed at maintaining price stability and promoting private sector reforms.

Minister Atong urged business owners across the country to use banks for their transactions, describing the banking system as the safest and most reliable place to keep money.

She also briefed the BoSS leadership on her recent visit to Türkiye, where several investors and banks reportedly showed interest in setting up operations in South Sudan.

Dr. Othow, for his part, said the meeting was vital in deepening cooperation between the Central Bank and the Ministry of Trade.

He reaffirmed their shared commitment to stabilizing the market and restoring public confidence in the financial sector.

Both officials emphasized that closer coordination between the two institutions will help rebuild trust, promote financial discipline, and ensure lasting stability in South Sudan’s banking system.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji 1

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji

Published October 29, 2025

Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns 2

Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns

Published October 29, 2025

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle 3

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

Published November 3, 2025

CDF Nang declares ‘tough reforms,’ orders end to ghost names and ration sales 4

CDF Nang declares ‘tough reforms,’ orders end to ghost names and ration sales

Published October 30, 2025

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning 5

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning

Published November 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IOM commends Malakal efforts, calls for stronger partners’ support for returnees

Published 2 hours ago

Traditional kingdoms unite to support South Sudan’s peace, governance efforts

Published 2 hours ago

Former Oil Undersecretary: Sudan ordered shutdown prep due to drone threat

Published 3 hours ago

BoSS sets January 2026 deadline for banks to join national payment system

Published 3 hours ago

UNMISS to close Aweil field office by end of 2025

Published 4 hours ago

Traditional leaders demand role in peacebuilding, citing past success

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.