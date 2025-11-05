Trade minister, BoSS governor urge traders to keep money in banks

The Governor of the Bank of South Sudan (BoSS), Dr. Addis Ababa Othow Akongdit, and the National Minister of Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol Manyang Juuk, have called on traders to deposit their business earnings in commercial banks to help stabilize prices and strengthen the country’s financial system.

The appeal followed a high-level meeting held at the Central Bank headquarters in Juba, where the two officials discussed ways to coordinate policies aimed at maintaining price stability and promoting private sector reforms.

Minister Atong urged business owners across the country to use banks for their transactions, describing the banking system as the safest and most reliable place to keep money.

She also briefed the BoSS leadership on her recent visit to Türkiye, where several investors and banks reportedly showed interest in setting up operations in South Sudan.

Dr. Othow, for his part, said the meeting was vital in deepening cooperation between the Central Bank and the Ministry of Trade.

He reaffirmed their shared commitment to stabilizing the market and restoring public confidence in the financial sector.

Both officials emphasized that closer coordination between the two institutions will help rebuild trust, promote financial discipline, and ensure lasting stability in South Sudan’s banking system.

