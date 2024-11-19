Japan envoy urges govt to fund peace implementation, improve citizens’ lives

The Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan Toshio Odagiri urges the transitional government to allocate funding for speedy implementation of pending tasks in the revitalized peace agreement and improve the lives of its citizens.

Amb. Odagiri said there must be a commitment of financial support on the part of the government to accelerate implementation of issues including the unification of forces to realize sustainable peace and stability.

He also appealed to the government to quicken the constitutional making process, which is another key prerequisite in the peace implementation matrix.

The diplomat underscored that Tokyo remains committed to supporting South Sudan in various sectors but added that this funding does not replace Juba’s responsibility to deliver peace to the citizens.

“Japan continues to be a committed partner in various sectors, including agriculture, water, health and sanitation, education and food relief, as well as in the areas of peace building and governance,” he said.

“However, Japan’s support cannot replace the serious effort of the transitional government itself.”

Mr. Odagiri was speaking on Monday during the commissioning of Japanese-built Juba Martyrs bridge in Juba.

The modern bridge linking the Jebel neighborhood to University of Juba roundabout was inaugurated by the government after months of construction funded by the Japanese government.

“I would like to take this opportunity today to say government of the South Sudan itself must make financial provisions for the implementation of the peace agreement.”

“Accelerate integration of the necessary unified forces and constitutional making process required for the sustainable peace and stability, and make further effort to improve the daily lives of its citizens.”

Through its international development agency JICA, Japan has initiated significant development programs including the building of four bridges in Juba and constructing a water treatment plant, among others.

