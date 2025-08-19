OCHA: South Sudan among world’s most dangerous places for aid workers

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says South Sudan remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian workers, with 26 casualties reported so far this year.

The country made the grim ranking as it joined the rest of the world in marking World Humanitarian Day on Tuesday under the theme “Act for Humanity.”

In a statement issued today, OCHA said South Sudan ranks second globally, according to data from the Aid Worker Security Database.

Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, paid tribute to aid workers in the country and around the world who lost their lives while helping people in crisis.

“On World Humanitarian Day, we pay tribute to humanitarian workers in South Sudan and around the world, remember those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and rally support for people affected by crises.”

According to the statement, the 26 casualties include 15 humanitarian workers and 11 contractors who have either been killed or injured since January. This marks a sharp rise from 5 cases reported during the same period last year.

Between January and July 2025, more than 200 incidents of direct violence against humanitarian workers and their assets were reported, up from 176 last year.

The worsening situation has also forced at least 56 humanitarian staff to relocate from their areas of operation.

OCHA said most of the aid workers affected are South Sudanese who serve their own communities with great dedication and courage.

Despite the insecurity, limited funding, and repeated flooding, humanitarian workers were still able to reach around 3.2 million people with lifesaving aid by June this year.

In the statement, Ms. Gbeho called on the government, armed groups, and other actors to ensure the protection of civilians and aid workers.

“On World Humanitarian Day, the humanitarian community calls on the Government, non-state actors and stakeholders to protect and ensure the safety of civilians, including women and children, and humanitarian workers, and to guarantee access to people in need,” he said.

The UN official also appealed to the international community to continue giving support to the country as it recovers and build peace following the years of civil war.

